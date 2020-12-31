Different Walk, Same Reasons
The world may look a little different right now, but one thing hasn’t changed: our commitment to ending Alzheimer’s. This year, Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is everywhere — on every sidewalk, track and trail.
Your health and safety are our top priorities. We won’t have a large in-person gathering — instead, we invite you to walk in small teams of friends and family while others in your community do the same. Because we are all still walking and fundraising for the same thing: a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Walks Near You
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
How to Participate:
1. Register for your local Walk. Sign up as a Team Captain, team member or individual.
2. Start fundraising and spread the word. The Alzheimer's Association provides tips and coaching every step of the way, including easy ways to raise funds online.
3. Join us on Walk day.
Take part in an interactive online experience with your community, then walk wherever you are — on any sidewalk, track or trail.
Please follow CDC guidelines and recommendations from local health officials when deciding to walk with those outside of your household. For specific inquiries, please contact
walk@alz.org.
Find a Team
Find a Walker
Experience Walk on Mainstage
Join the larger Walk to End Alzheimer's community on Mainstage, the event's interactive online experience.
Register for your local Walk, then log in to Mainstage.
Watch your community's Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony
Explore National Team tents and sponsor booths
Learn about Association resources and get support
Chat with other participants around the country
Add a picture of your reason to Walk on our Promise Garden photo mosaic
Register For Walk
Alzheimer's by the Numbers
Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease.
In 2019, Alzheimer's disease will cost the United States $290 billion. This number is projected to rise to more than $1.1 trillion in 2050.
