My Story

Alzheimer's disease has impacted my family in a big way. This disease stole my father several years ago, and currently, another family member is living with Alzheimer's. That's why I'm participating in The Longest Day and the Solstice STARZ fundraising campaign here in the Tri-Cities.





As a news anchor, I have the unique position to be able to reach many people. It is my hope that by sharing my own personal story, and asking for support from all of you, we can truly make a difference in the fight to End Alzheimer's. By making a donation to my fundraising efforts, you are directly helping to change the trajectory of this devastating disease.





As part of the Solstice STARZ campaign, I am also in direct competition with media colleagues from across the state from the Knoxville, Chattanooga, Nashville and Memphis markets. We are all fundraising for this cause, but I need your help to make sure the Tri-Cities raises the most funds to #ENDALZ!





I hope you will consider making a donation to support my efforts, and help us get one step closer to the first survivor of Alzheimer's.





The Longest Day is the day of the year with the most light — the summer solstice. And it's the day I have committed to fight Alzheimer's disease! I’m participating in The Longest Day, a fundraising event to advance the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

Today, an estimated 50 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer's or other dementias, including more than 6 million Americans. In the United States alone, more than 11 million friends and family members are providing their care. We must take action now, or these numbers will continue to rise.

Stand up to the darkness of Alzheimer’s and make a donation today to help the Alzheimer's Association support all those facing the disease. Thank you!