Lead the way to Alzheimer's first survivor.

Event Details

Time:
Registration at 8:30am
Ceremony at 9:45am
Walk at 10:00am

Location:
Frontier Field
1 Morrie Silver Way
Rochester, NY 14608
Map it

Contact:
Jeff Collins
585.257.4472
jecollins@alz.org

More event info

Print a paper registration or donation form

Top Fundraisers

Participants
  1 -  Elite Grand Champion Self Donor Sue Ras ($5,036)
  2 -  Elite Grand Champion Self Donor Jim Gulley ($2,897)
  3 -  Elite Grand Champion Self Donor Michelle Casserino ($2,722)
  4 -  Grand Champions Club Marcia Turpyn ($1,830)
  5 -  Grand Champions Club Self Donor Michael Moran ($1,695)
View all Participants
Teams
  1 -  St. John's Memory Keepers ($8,508.25)
  2 -  Smiling Jim ($5,876)
  3 -  SJC Team Penfield ($5,487)
  4 -  St. Ann's Community ($4,386)
  5 -  The brookmire generation ($3,569)
View all Teams
Groups
  1 - Chelle b's hair place ($3,569)
  2 - Sigma Kappa ($3,265)
  3 - Friendly Senior Living ($2,994)
  4 - URMC ($2,195)
  5 - Private Team ($1,415)
View all Groups
News and Announcements

Join us!

Follow us on Facebook

Find the most up-to-date information. Check out current contests. Share your team events. Learn about other Walk fundraisers happening in the Rochester and Finger Lakes! Join the Rochester and Finger Lakes Walk to End Alzheimer’s Group today!

Don't forget to check out the Fundraising with Facebook tool, available in your participant center. 

Mobile Deposit 

Use the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app to scan any check donations you receive toward your fundraising efforts, and have them immediately added to your page and deposited to the Alzheimer's Association! Click here to learn how to use this feature. Available for iPhone and Android users.

 

